"The Cathedral Of Lies" | Steve Cortes Explains The Ruling Class' Lie Spewing Apparatus

Steve Bannon War Room with Steve Cortes discusses events unfolding this week.The Feds, the grand lie of inflation being transitory, the Ukraine war, and the suppression of the release of J6 tapes by Fox News.





Steve Bannon claims Tucker Carlson had “one night” to push January 6 revisionism “before the Murdochs shut it down”





Bannon: “The Murdochs pulled this last night. They don't have his back”





https://rumble.com/v2c8ohg-the-cathedral-of-lies-steve-cortes-explains-the-ruling-class-lie-spewing-ap.html