"Returning to Russian fossil fuels in the current crisis would be a strategic blunder." - Reich Gauleitierin von der Leyen really hates Europeans.

Adding:

Discontent with Ursula von der Leyen is growing inside the European Parliament and could threaten her position, Politico reports citing sources.

Socialist lawmakers from the ruling coalition plan to sharply question and criticize the European Commission chief today over her recent remark that “Europe can no longer be the guardian of the old world order, a world that is gone and will not return.”

Some interpreted the statement as support for Donald Trump’s policies.

“I hope President von der Leyen will clarify these statements, which surprised and angered both me and my group,” said Iratxe García, leader of the center-left Socialists and Democrats. “Questioning the need to defend the international order is something we cannot accept.”

Spanish S&D MEP Jonás Fernández said von der Leyen is “practically asking for a vote of no confidence.”

Three diplomats told Politico that the European Parliament is quickly becoming the biggest threat to von der Leyen finishing her term.

Adding: Italy's Meloni gives the government position on the illegal war against Iran.

Speaking in the Senate on Wednesday, Meloni said that while we cannot allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, she also stated that Israel and the United States acted outside international law and that Italy is not at war and will not enter one.

“It is within this context of crisis in the international system — where threats are becoming increasingly alarming and unilateral interventions carried out outside the framework of international law are multiplying — that we must also place the American and Israeli intervention against the Iranian regime,”

she said.

🐻Donny won't be so happy with her.