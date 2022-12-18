Create New Account
Breath of Jealousy [pt.2] - Zeal, Atonement, Casting Lots and more
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
In today's Day of Rest study, we are looking at Numbers 25:10-27. This reading from Moses is called Parashat Pinchas and reveals many truths, including a clear picture of the Zeal of Yehovah, the preparation of the Joshua generation, the exceptional treatment of women in the Bible, and more. As always, get ready for unfiltered truth, and come with an open mind!

biblegodchristianchristianityhebrewstudymessianictorahjewwrathjealousyg-djealousphinehaszeal

