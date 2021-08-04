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You are not Government
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24 views • August 04, 2021
I recorded this video on June 16th, 2021 to include it with a packet of proof of identity fraud on the part of U.S.Inc. for the Russian Embassy, so they could more easily understand the Bigger Picture on how the world got into the mess it currently is Deep Stated in. I have given the Russians time to digest this material before making it available to China, their military & the CCP. China will not be as nice about carrying out what is necessary to untangle us all; but may prove more direct about de-escalating the situation, as having experienced firsthand this similar situation which historically led to the Opium Wars. As at that time, it was not a government doing the “evil-unbalanced/cheating doings,” but a private business venture-corporation then known as ‘The East India [trading] Company.’ This is virtually the same entity (Now ‘City of London, Inc.’ + subdivision U.S.Inc.-Global) that continues to unbalance trade relations which brings about war-profits for the Central private-commercial Bankers of the World (Now also experienced as weather-warfare, earthquake frequency generation, & computer-digitized high-jacking/extortion/blackmail-identity fraud.).
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Ever since the American Civil War when the Federals took over for the most part (& State of ____ were the subdivisions/incorporated under; County of _____, City of _____), and were backed by the British, although they also backed the South, so The British would win either way, we haven’t had a government---only a (one World/New World Order) Corporation run out of ‘The City of London, Inc.’ [not London City] which was the new name of the East India Co., the first real corporation… and only Corporation, as all others are mere subdivisions. This OneWorld global corporation does not allow competition.
That is the short of it! However, few understand neither the principles of this nor the magnitude. It is identity fraud, nothing more. My liberal friends say, “It does not really matter who actually is government.”
It is fraud in the greatest way… I now realize and state in my latest video that I now realize even these so called State and County (& Federal) employees think they are “Government!” I spell that with a capital ‘G’ because They do think & act like they are God.
I happened on this by looked up Pinal County in the registry of Dun & Bradstreet. Nothing! So, I looked up ‘County of Pinal’ and bingo… they’re ‘a subdivision’ of ‘State of Arizona’ ( https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/top-results.html?term=state%20of%20Arizona&;page=1 ). Both, clearly businesses! Subdivisions of U.S.Inc.
These videos are as important for the elite as they should be for the general population. As they are informing all as to what is transpiring during these latter-days of this dispensation; of the change-over from negative to positive rule. Of course, many of the Elite still want to hold on to power for a longer period. What I state here in the video is giving you the choice of separating from the Empire/corporate One World. The Elite must allow you this knowledge, even if it is only one time, as that is how they have Universally been granted the power to rule over those who have proven unable to diaper themselves. This is enabling The Separation which should have been carried out during the 1950s under Eisenhower & a different protocol and what JFK was attempting when assassinated by the Elite-Powers-That-Be. So They must fulfilling that end-game via their own method; thus the JAB where most of the Sheeple & bureaucracy are succumbing to Follow-their-owner-urgings to the “slaughter-houses/JAB” plandemic centers.
I had one bureaucrat tell me: She was just doing her job. Her job is to SOLICIT those with a contract with the “New”WorldOrder incorporating EMPIRE which she is merely a member. Her job is not to threaten, harass, & attack those who are foreign to it.
We are not against nor attacking them, and only pose a threat to their private debt-banking commercial EMPIRE as a mere competitor.
Regarding the mentioning in this video of the report made to the Russian Embassy of this situation, in Time, as during the reign of Tsar Alexander II in 1863-64, the Russian Nation may come to the aid of only the Patriots here who are foreign to the incorporating private business contract often referred to as the NewWorldOrder.
If not the Russian military, as the U.S. military seems loyal to The Corporate EMPIRE, those guilty of identity fraud best not have to face “The Angels” as they will not be as sweet!
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Ever since the American Civil War when the Federals took over for the most part (& State of ____ were the subdivisions/incorporated under; County of _____, City of _____), and were backed by the British, although they also backed the South, so The British would win either way, we haven’t had a government---only a (one World/New World Order) Corporation run out of ‘The City of London, Inc.’ [not London City] which was the new name of the East India Co., the first real corporation… and only Corporation, as all others are mere subdivisions. This OneWorld global corporation does not allow competition.
That is the short of it! However, few understand neither the principles of this nor the magnitude. It is identity fraud, nothing more. My liberal friends say, “It does not really matter who actually is government.”
It is fraud in the greatest way… I now realize and state in my latest video that I now realize even these so called State and County (& Federal) employees think they are “Government!” I spell that with a capital ‘G’ because They do think & act like they are God.
I happened on this by looked up Pinal County in the registry of Dun & Bradstreet. Nothing! So, I looked up ‘County of Pinal’ and bingo… they’re ‘a subdivision’ of ‘State of Arizona’ ( https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/top-results.html?term=state%20of%20Arizona&;page=1 ). Both, clearly businesses! Subdivisions of U.S.Inc.
These videos are as important for the elite as they should be for the general population. As they are informing all as to what is transpiring during these latter-days of this dispensation; of the change-over from negative to positive rule. Of course, many of the Elite still want to hold on to power for a longer period. What I state here in the video is giving you the choice of separating from the Empire/corporate One World. The Elite must allow you this knowledge, even if it is only one time, as that is how they have Universally been granted the power to rule over those who have proven unable to diaper themselves. This is enabling The Separation which should have been carried out during the 1950s under Eisenhower & a different protocol and what JFK was attempting when assassinated by the Elite-Powers-That-Be. So They must fulfilling that end-game via their own method; thus the JAB where most of the Sheeple & bureaucracy are succumbing to Follow-their-owner-urgings to the “slaughter-houses/JAB” plandemic centers.
I had one bureaucrat tell me: She was just doing her job. Her job is to SOLICIT those with a contract with the “New”WorldOrder incorporating EMPIRE which she is merely a member. Her job is not to threaten, harass, & attack those who are foreign to it.
We are not against nor attacking them, and only pose a threat to their private debt-banking commercial EMPIRE as a mere competitor.
Regarding the mentioning in this video of the report made to the Russian Embassy of this situation, in Time, as during the reign of Tsar Alexander II in 1863-64, the Russian Nation may come to the aid of only the Patriots here who are foreign to the incorporating private business contract often referred to as the NewWorldOrder.
If not the Russian military, as the U.S. military seems loyal to The Corporate EMPIRE, those guilty of identity fraud best not have to face “The Angels” as they will not be as sweet!
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