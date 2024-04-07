Create New Account
12 Cover-ups – Panic-mongers Panicking (by Kla.TV Founder Ivo Sasek)
Kla.TV - English
Published Yesterday

Just as a gang of robbers runs off when caught in their business, or just as the criminal Stasi shredded as many incriminating files as possible shortly before their downfall, many of the highest-ranking panic-mongers are currently in panic mode. Ivo Sasek once again allows us to observe 12 such high-ranking criminal cartels in their flight-like endeavors. Just now they are in the process of shredding all sensitive files in order to conceal their genocides and crimes, if possible. But it might already be too late for that, they have been spotted.

elitesivosasekhybridwarfare

