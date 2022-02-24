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The Covid-19 Vaccine Killed Her Son, Dominican Republic
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55 views • February 24, 2022
Elderly woman tells us how the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine killed her son 11 days after being inoculated, in the province of La Vega, Dominican Republic.
To watch this video in more languages and for more information, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/la-vacuna-del-covid-19-mato-a-su-hijo-republica-dominincana/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/
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ESPAÑOL:
La Vacuna del Covid-19 Mató A Su hijo, República Dominincana
DESCRIPCIÓN: Mujer anciana nos cuenta como la segunda dosis de la vacuna del Covid-19 mató a su hijo 11 días después de ser inoculado,en la provivia de La Vega, República Dominicana.
Para ver este video en más idiomas y para más inofrmación, por favor visite nuestro sitio web
https://www.cristoverdad.com/la-vacuna-del-covid-19-mato-a-su-hijo-republica-dominincana/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/
---------------------------------
To watch this video in more languages and for more information, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/la-vacuna-del-covid-19-mato-a-su-hijo-republica-dominincana/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/
---------------------------------
ESPAÑOL:
La Vacuna del Covid-19 Mató A Su hijo, República Dominincana
DESCRIPCIÓN: Mujer anciana nos cuenta como la segunda dosis de la vacuna del Covid-19 mató a su hijo 11 días después de ser inoculado,en la provivia de La Vega, República Dominicana.
Para ver este video en más idiomas y para más inofrmación, por favor visite nuestro sitio web
https://www.cristoverdad.com/la-vacuna-del-covid-19-mato-a-su-hijo-republica-dominincana/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/
---------------------------------
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