Concentration camp or Extermination camp? Gaza genocide is revealing Israel's secret lobby networks
What is happening
What is happening
9675 followers
3
91 views • 10 hours ago

Mick Napier Scottish PSC Tony Gosling investigative journalist Man-Made Starvation in Gaza, Spotlight Press TV Tehran Iran


https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/05/12/747853/GAZA-MAN-MADE-STARVATION


Gaza man-made starvation

Monday, 12 May 2025


It has been about two and a half months since any food, water or any supplies have entered the Gaza Strip. No international organization or country has stopped the Zionist regime from its intentional torture and starvation of the Palestinian people.


Is there anything that the regime could do which would cause its Western and Arab backers to interfere and stop it from committing these atrocities?

Show less

Keywords
israeljewsgenocideconcentration campsecretgazastarvationlobbynetworksrevealingtony goslingextermination campmick napier scottish psc
