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Trucker Convoys Aim to Shut Down DC’s Capital Beltway this Week, Organizer Says
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272 views • February 21, 2022
US Trucker Convoy Organizer Says They Will Be ‘Giant Boa Constrictor,’ Squeezing, Choking, and Swallowing DC

An organizer of one of multiple US trucker convoys that are getting ready to descend on DC says they will be like a “giant boa constrictor,” that “squeezes you, chokes you and it swallows you, and that’s what we’re going to do to DC.”
Bob Bolus, who owns a truck parts and towing business in Scranton, Pennsylvania, says that they are protesting a range of issues including fuel prices and vaccine mandates.

Organizers of one convoy, called the “People’s Convoy,” claim that they have 1,000 truckers ready to participate “right out the gate,” but believe it will likely grow as it moves from California to DC.

Bolus says his group is planning to stay “a day or two.”

“We will be along the Beltway where the Beltway will be shut down,” Bolus said in an interview with Fox 5 on Sunday.

“I’ll give you an analogy of that of a giant boa constrictor,” Bolus said. “That basically squeezes you, chokes you and it swallows you, and that’s what we’re going to do to DC.”

The reporter asked Bolus if he understood the “impact on those trying to get to work and the risk to those in need of emergency responders.”

“There will be a lane open for emergency vehicles, they’ll be able to get in and out and all that,” Bolus replied. “We will not compromise anybody’s safety or health, one way or the other. As far as if they can’t get to work, geez that’s too bad.”

According to a Rasmussen poll published last week, the majority of Americans say that they would support a trucker protest in the US.
Keywords
protestdcmandatestruckersbeltwayfreedom convoy
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