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Radio-Quebec - Report de l'élection US: Trump président à vie.
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2 views • August 01, 2020
Import YT 30 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3v9Oc3S8_YE
Chaîne YT Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
1- Trump veut-il vraiment reporter l'Élection?
2 - Les géants de la technologie piégés par Trump.
3- Le masque pour toujours?
Appuyez notre combat: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Chaîne YT Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
1- Trump veut-il vraiment reporter l'Élection?
2 - Les géants de la technologie piégés par Trump.
3- Le masque pour toujours?
Appuyez notre combat: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
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