Latvia has launched what Russia calls “migration repression” against its Russian residents.

Maria Zakharova slammed Riga’s 2022 law targeting Russians as discriminatory. One of the most shocking cases? Latvia expelled an 82-year-old Russian military pensioner—Mr. Katkov, head of the Latvian-Russian Cooperation Association—under the vague claim of being a “national security threat.”

He was banned for life from returning.

“Can you imagine?”

The West stays silent.

@DDGeopolitics

Also adding:

On this day, April 5, 1999, NATO bombed the Serbian town of Aleksinac, killing 11 civilians and injuring over 50.

Seven missiles struck central streets, destroying 35 houses, 125 apartments, a bus station, and several businesses.

A crime that the West still refuses to acknowledge.



