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Covid Marshalls watching us 27.03.21
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10 views • March 27, 2021
We had a impromptu sing along and it appears we were being watched and filmed by these covid marhsalls. As filming in public places is perfectly legal for all parties I chose to go over and film them to see what was going on. They appeared to be on the radio as I arrived.
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