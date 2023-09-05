1st Who appoints and gives authority to so called Elders, Shepherds, Pastors, and teachers today We see from scripture how it was done in the New Testament • 1 Corinthians 12:28 (ESV) God has appointed in the church first apostles, second prophets, third teachers, o Mark 3:13-15 (ESV) And he went up on the mountain and called to him those whom he desired, and they came to him. 14 And he appointed twelve (whom he also named apostles) so that they might be with him and he might send them out to preach 15 and have authority to cast out demons.

