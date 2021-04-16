© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martin Geddes Essay - The Total Reset of Everything
Follow
2
Share
Report
304 views • April 16, 2021
In this extraordinary analysis of current - and potentially future - events, Martin Geddes touches multiple bases. Can you imagine China's Three Gorges Dam being "no more"? And the end of the Globalists' "Great Reset" instead of which - with their imminent demise - Geddes foresees a "Reset of Everything" - once this war is won. The essay is narrated and illustrated by Michael Knight. You are encouraged to share wherever you choose.
Free pdf version of this essay - download link – Michael Knight’s website.
https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/martin-geddes-essay-total-reset-of-everything/
Geddes/Knight Book “The Great Awakening” – US Sales Only
https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/qanon-and-the-great-awakening/
Michael Knight Book – President Trump and the New World Order
https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/president-trump-and-the-new-world-order/
Michael Knight’s Free Newsletter
http://www.northstarnewsletter.com
Follow Martin on Telegram
https://bit.ly/3wTXPmn
Subscribe to Martin’s newsletter
https://bit.ly/3gc8SS6
Martin’s Book – Open Your Mind To Change
https://amzn.to/3mTaH7y
Cestique Vie Act explained (How we became enslaved from birth).
https://prepareforchange.net/2020/12/09/the-cestui-que-vie-act-of-1666/
Financial reset links
https://whatisxrp.com/
https://internationalbanker.com/banking/iso-20022-changes-en-route/ ).
Free pdf version of this essay - download link – Michael Knight’s website.
https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/martin-geddes-essay-total-reset-of-everything/
Geddes/Knight Book “The Great Awakening” – US Sales Only
https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/qanon-and-the-great-awakening/
Michael Knight Book – President Trump and the New World Order
https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/president-trump-and-the-new-world-order/
Michael Knight’s Free Newsletter
http://www.northstarnewsletter.com
Follow Martin on Telegram
https://bit.ly/3wTXPmn
Subscribe to Martin’s newsletter
https://bit.ly/3gc8SS6
Martin’s Book – Open Your Mind To Change
https://amzn.to/3mTaH7y
Cestique Vie Act explained (How we became enslaved from birth).
https://prepareforchange.net/2020/12/09/the-cestui-que-vie-act-of-1666/
Financial reset links
https://whatisxrp.com/
https://internationalbanker.com/banking/iso-20022-changes-en-route/ ).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.