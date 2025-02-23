MOVIE STAR 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS (BREAST CANCER)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alicia Witt April 7, 2021 "so far, so good...!! 🤞🏻🙏🏻🌞 i want to share everything i experienced after my second moderna shot yesterday - because i feel the more info we all have, the better. and so many of you have shared that you’re about to get your second shot - hoping this may help 💛
i started drinking an absurd amount of water (and no alcoholic beverages) starting sunday morning. i believed, based on what i was researching, that a lot of the post-vaccine side effects would be alleviated if very well hydrated. i also took a product called Zyflamend that i like from @newchapterinc - just two last night, and two this morning (it is a natural anti inflammatory, pain reliever, like advil but derived from turmeric and rosemary and other herbs). after i got the shot yesterday, at 1:15 pm, i started feeling just a little warm around 9 - and arm sore again but not nearly as sore (i had been making a point to stretch and move it since the shot - did that help? maybe).
last night i went to bed around 10:30, but kept waking until around 1 am. i was mildly achey and definitely running a low grade temp (i didn’t take it but could tell). no sweats or chills but i wasn’t sure if that was next. i kept drinking a ton of water through the night. whenever i woke: more gulps of water.
at 1 am, i woke and noticed the fever and achey sensations were all but gone! i kept waking anyway, but i had to pee from all the water (and drink more of it!), so that was fine.
now i’ve just woken up and i have to say: i feel really good, my friends! arm sore, other light soreness elsewhere, and i’m definitely gonna get some more sleep, but if this holds up- i would say that drinking a whole lot of water is an important step in helping our bodies to clear themselves of toxins as they work so hard to build this immunity.
(shot #1: a very very sore arm, and a splitting headache that came on as i slept and lasted most of the next day. but i did not drink extra water or change any other habits - i didn’t know i’d be getting it until my friend called me that day to tell me there was a surplus if i could drive an hour away right at that moment.)
thank you, thank you, scientists & volunteers 🙏🏻 #grateful"
Alicia Witt Reveals She Was Beginning Treatments for Cancer When Her Parents Died
June 1, 2022 11:25PM EDT
"Just a little over 2 months ago, i had my last round of chemical therapy prior to my mastectomy," Alicia Witt told her Instagram followers Wednesday
