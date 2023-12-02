Create New Account
Fun Outtake With Nikki Nicklin and Celeste Solum On Using Therapy Techniques For Massage
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celeste and Nikki Nicklin discuss therapy techniques that one can use for  massage. Nikki also demonstrates how to use each one. Watch this short video and it may give you some ideas for holiday gifts...


Connect with Celeste on Linktree    https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Website: https://celestialreport.com/

Find Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/

 

