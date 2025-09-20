BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
America's Imperial Crossroads: The Perils of Interest Rate Cuts & Deregulation
Grandma to Healer
Grandma to Healer
27 views • 1 day ago

Trump's Fed Intervention & the Looming Global Crisis Will Trump's victory trigger a deep state-provoked catastrophe, or could uncontrolled spending spark a hyperinflationary collapse? Explore the trap of financial deregulation, the rise of BRICS. Discover how Trump's presidency could reset America's future or accelerate its decline. Join me as we delve into the potential for civil unrest and the unraveling of the American empire by 2026. The future of American power hangs in the balance.

Links

Social Media

YouTube → / @grandmatohealer

X → https://x.com/grandmatoheal

Rumble (English subtitle) → https://rumble.com/c/c-7766270

Brighteon (English subtitle) → https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gr...

Substack →

https://grandmatohealer.substack.com/...

Official LINE →

https://lin.ee/zWZStkP


trumpfedinterest rate
