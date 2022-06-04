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FULL SHOW: Impeach Biden Trends #1 After President Declares Bill Of Rights Null And Void
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190 views • June 04, 2022
The rhetoric coming out of Democrats mouths should not only alarm all Americans, but it should also send a jolt into the Republican Party to respond, whether it’s articles of impeachment against Biden or even calls for potential treasonous charges to be made, considering they are announcing the Bill of Rights to be null and void. So far, not much yet from Republican leadership. If a foreign nation showed up and did what the Biden Administration has done to the U.S., it would be considered an act of war. It should be considered as such. Dan Lyman joins to discuss the crime rates surging in inner cities and the wide-open border leading to much of it. The latest vaccine death numbers are out, and with all the talk of gun deaths, amazing how vaccine deaths that outnumber gun deaths are ignored. Clay Clark also joins to discuss the Great Re-awakening vs The Great Reset.
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