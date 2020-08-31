© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Multiple Scientists: CORONAVlRUS Altered in Lab to Better Attach to Humans
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • August 31, 2020
Multiple highly regarded scientists who have studied CORONAVlRUS say it was engineered in labs to better attach to human cells. Research was banned in the U.S. in 2013, so in 2014, Dr. Fauci had samples of the virus smuggled into Wuhan China and funded research through payments to Eco Health Alliance.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.