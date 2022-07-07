Tucker Carlson: Biden should be impeached for this

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By Debra Heine | July 6, 2022amgreatness.com
"Tucker Carlson: Biden Selling U.S. Emergency Oil Reserves to China is Impeachable–Possibly Indictable Offense"
https://amgreatness.com/2022/07/06/tucker-carlson-biden-selling-u-s-emergency-oil-reserves-to-china-is-impeachable-possibly-indictable-offense/