🚨Israel & US ready to escalate against Russia, China - Lt. Gen. McMaster - World War 3 logic, all to protect Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Israel and US are ready to escalate against Russia, China — Lt. Gen. McMaster
The former national security advisor casually confirms on CBS that the war is on the verge of widening:
🔴 "There are a couple of ships sailing right now with solid fuel from China. I don't think they're going to make it to Iran," he asserted.
🔴 McMaster says the IDF is now targeting ships in the Caspian Sea: a vital trade route between Russia and Iran.
World War 3 logic — all to protect Israel.