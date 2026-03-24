🚨Israel & US ready to escalate against Russia, China - Lt. Gen. McMaster - World War 3 logic, all to protect Israel

🚨 Israel and US are ready to escalate against Russia, China — Lt. Gen. McMaster

The former national security advisor casually confirms on CBS that the war is on the verge of widening:

🔴 "There are a couple of ships sailing right now with solid fuel from China. I don't think they're going to make it to Iran," he asserted.

🔴 McMaster says the IDF is now targeting ships in the Caspian Sea: a vital trade route between Russia and Iran.

World War 3 logic — all to protect Israel.