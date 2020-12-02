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Bill Barr - What Does He Really Know About Election Fraud?
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71 views • December 02, 2020
This is an intuitive look at Attorney General Bill Barr's recent comments on not having seen evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Is this really the case? What does he know? Is there something we do not see going on behind the scenes?
Please follow me on YouTube for weekly videos and on Parler for updates on exclusive video content shared on my other channels: Bitchute and Rumble.
Is this really the case? What does he know? Is there something we do not see going on behind the scenes?
Please follow me on YouTube for weekly videos and on Parler for updates on exclusive video content shared on my other channels: Bitchute and Rumble.
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