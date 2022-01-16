Shikimic acid from Mother Nature: Harvesting Texas loblolly pine needles - Health Ranger

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At our analytical food science lab, we have now confirmed very high levels of shikimic acid in loblolly pine needles. This is a huge find, and it means there's natural medicine growing everywhere in the Lost Pines forest in Central Texas.
So I spent part of the day harvesting pine needles (with permission) from several pine trees. I only snip a small amount from each tree because I respect the trees and want them to keep producing.