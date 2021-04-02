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Further Deception of Common-Law & Sovereignty Parse-Syntax Grammar MK CHRISOTPHER David Wynn Miller
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76 views • April 02, 2021
OG VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnnSNf-LC-o
Common language of the Queens and Kings Court is known as the Queen's English.
You are not part of their Common-Language and or a member of their Court,
but rather a Subject.
*Meaning Subject to their Court, as in subjugated.
Mortgages, which is the Death-Pledge or Evidence of a Bonded-Slave.
To help you make that 180 Degree mental reorientation for this Golden-age,
watch this Presentation which will educate you further on the facts of
Common-Law & Sovereignty.
: Copy-Claim-Copy-rights.

[" For Mortgage / Debt / Loans / Elimination email me..."]

[email protected]

Visit my Website: www.mkchristopher.com

["Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.k.chris...​."]

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[“Thank you.”]

: Global-Chief-Federal-Postal-Court-Judge &: Plenipotentiary-Judge.
: Mark-kishon: Christopher.
: Copy-right/copy-claim.
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