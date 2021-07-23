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What's in YOUR colon??!!
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28 views • July 23, 2021
See what happens when you eat fast food from McDonald's versus eating clean with healthy foods. Most Americans have 5-15 lbs of old fecal matter in their colon...see why! Visit my website www.simplysilvermouthwash or contact me at [email protected] if you have any questions or additional topics of interest. Remember....Simply Silver...simply smile!!
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