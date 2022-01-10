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Unthinkable Corruption of our Medical Institutions with JSLAY
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60 views • January 10, 2022
In this episode, The Wild Doc provides inside information about the unthinkable level of corruption between our government and medical overlords, and how to think about these tough issues for the Christian believer. The solutions Dr. Dale brings here are very personal and useful for telling the truth while loving your fellow man - Don't miss it!
Join the Wild Doc Community on Locals:
https://locals.com/member/thewilddoc
Make sure to check out more of JSLAY here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-719485
Join the Wild Doc Community on Locals:
https://locals.com/member/thewilddoc
Make sure to check out more of JSLAY here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-719485
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