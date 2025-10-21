© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Poland's threats regarding the safety of Putin's plane indicate that Poles are ready to commit terrorist attacks - Lavrov
Adding more from another clip:
Poland ‘justified the Nord Stream terrorist attack — and now ready to commit terrorist attacks themselves’ — Lavrov
Poland’s FM Sikorski warned Putin’s plane may not be safe in Polish airspace