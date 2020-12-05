NEED TO KNOW: THE FETZER REPORT EPISODE 79 - 03 DECEMBER 2020

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Need to Know Episode 79 (03 December 2020) with David Scorpio and Carl Herman. AG Barr betrays Trump… or does he? Trump: Dems acted like they already knew election outcome. Firm that owns Dominion Voting Systems received $400 million suspiciously before election. Sidney Powell gets expedited appeal in Georgia. Retired General McInerney calls for Trump to invoke Insurrection Act! Lin Wood says Trump should declare Martial Law! Stumming Michigan election hearing testimony. Public believes election hacked. Foreign leaders say their elections hacked too. Stop the Steal Trump rally held in Tokyo. Grope Joe shows off Walking Boot. Florida’s DeSantis calls lockdowners today’s flat earthers. Globalist Obama turns on far left. Groper Joe against Israel? Gina Haspel arrested… wounded... now dead?!? Zionist Daily Beast editor calls for humiliation and incarceration for Trump supporters.