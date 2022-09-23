A PATRIOT TO THE CORE... I'D SERVE AGAIN | Gen Flynn

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ReAwaken America Tour Sept 14, 2022
This is a badass clip of General Flynn talking about the rise of the “new media” and the downfall of the fake news. We truly are the news now!
Also, love the beginning when he says, “If I had to, I’d go serve again. I loved being in the military… and I still can!” 🇺🇸
Source - https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11181