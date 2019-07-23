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Left Wing Agitators Doxx Meme King Carpe Donktum
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14 views • July 23, 2019
Carpe Donktum has used a pseudonym since he began posting his meme creations, yet many "journalists" on the left are now attempting to print his actual name so radicals might harass him and his family. Carpe Donktum and Mindy Robinson join Owen to break down their experiences with the radical left.
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