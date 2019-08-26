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Steve Bannon - Good Guy After All - Huawei -5G Evil Threat
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70 views • August 26, 2019
Powerful interview with Steve Bannon on his important new film to be released in September - "Claws of the Red Dragon". It Reveals Huawei 5G worldwide control, the Hong Kong protests, and the US - China Trade War and how Trump is doing the RIGHT thing.
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