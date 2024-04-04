And We Know 4.3.2024 MOAB incoming, Wisconsin Rally, Family under attack, Photo ID, illegals, DEW weather. Pray!

And We Know with LT





April 3, 2024





Well, give it a day and we have more incoming information and victories. It is so refreshing watching a Trump rally..but also sharing that experience with Grasshopper. We had a blast with several of his guests yesterday. Today, we want to ensure you see how the tables are turning and although attacks will come, we still have some victories. Here we go.





www.twc.health/LT – code LT saves you $30 at checkout

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Mark Cuban assures us that illegal immigrants can't vote and that the people in charge of our elections would never cheat

https://t.me/PepeMatter/19160





Rapper, Ali Vegas, elaborated on gay blackmail contracts https://t.me/PepeMatter/19165





JUST IN - Florida Supreme Court rules 6-1: upholds 15-week abortion ban and allows Heart Beat Protection Act to take effect. Protecting unborn children, with a heart beat, from "abortion." https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/47145





DONALD TRUMP: "We're going to deport these criminals that are coming into our country at levels that nobody's ever seen before. We're going to make America great again, in other words." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63428





Catholic nun says she is ready for another Trump Presidency: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63429





Biden Funding Border Security In Other Countries https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63453





🔥President Trump just released this brutal new video on Biden's Border Bloodbath. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63459





🚨 UPDATE: Baltimore Bridge Collapse https://t.me/candlesinthenight/70782





Fulton County Elections Board Supervisor Testifies Why He Voted Against Certifying the 2020 Election https://t.me/candlesinthenight/70789





NASA: GOING NOWHERE SINCE 1958

https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1775346589948911784?s=20





Ex satanists talks about power of prayer https://t.me/c/1716023008/245400

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4n9ajb-4.3.24-moab-incoming-wisconsin-rally-family-under-attack-photo-id-illegals-.html



