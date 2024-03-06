Communists Using Music & Entertainment to Subvert Culture: Curtis Bowers

Communists and other evildoers have deliberately targeted music and entertainment as a vehicle for subverting culture and all that is good, and they have been doing it successfully for a very long time, explained film maker and retired lawmaker Curtis Bowers on this episode of Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Bowers, who made the hit films Agenda and Agenda 2, pointed out that Rock and Roll, among other fields, have been especially instrumental in capturing the hearts and minds of the youth. And the evildoers have been very open about their agenda. In the second segment of the interview, Bowers emphasizes how parents can protect their families and their children by turning off the TV and choosing better activities. This issue is critical, Bowers explains.





