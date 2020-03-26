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Pennsylvania Railroad Clear Track Ahead Vintage 1946 Film!
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43 views • March 26, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/t1locomotive/videos/vb.591467160889599/323479904975573/?type=2&theater - Amazing video by the T-1 Trust, feel free to share this post, and help fund this project!
"Clear Track Ahead" was a promotional film made by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1946, just as it was beginning the transition from steam to diesel.
"Clear Track Ahead" was a promotional film made by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1946, just as it was beginning the transition from steam to diesel.
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