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America Enters Longest Night as Globalists Target Patriots in Military - FULL SHOW 12/21/21
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120 views • December 22, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Ali Alexander joins The Alex Jones Show to reveal secrets of the Jan 6 witch-hunt committee. Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world that includes exclusive information globalists DO NOT want you to hear!
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