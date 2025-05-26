🚨☢️NATO may trigger NUCLEAR FALSE FLAG in Finland to frame Russia – Finnish professor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Detonating a tactical, low-yield, low-fallout nuclear device in the vicinity of the capital would be “the most effective way to create shock and havoc,” says Helsinki University professor Tuomas Malinen on 📱
➕He adds that such a scenario would prompt the Finns to back any NATO moves against Russia—no questions asked.
➡️As it is, Finland’s rapid leap from neutrality to NATO’s frontline spy (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/50384) post has already cranked up tensions near Russia's border.
Playing with fire this close to Russia? Fast track to trouble!
Source @Geopolitics Live
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/