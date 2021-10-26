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Are You Rejecting Jesus (30 Sec. That May Prove You Are)
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20 views • October 26, 2021
If we are leaving out the teachings of Jesus, then we are rejecting Jesus. We can lie to ourselves that we have our OWN relationship with Jesus that does NOT involve His teachings, but we are lying to ourselves and God if we think that.
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