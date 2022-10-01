Create New Account
Kash’s Corner: FBI Whistleblower Goes Public; Nord Stream Pipeline Explosions; ‘CHS Corruption Cover Up Network’
Self-Government
Published 2 months ago |

 https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-kashs-corner-fbi-whistleblower-goes-public-nord-stream-pipeline-explosions-chs-corruption-cover-up-network_4764029.html?utm_source=Enews&utm_campaign=etv-2022-10-01&utm_medium=email&est=HDjmQ%2BAR5rYzRqFnEKDy%2BcDWgyZBhpvmbWrYNN7KY6%2FFE2jJ4s8%2BWseXpMucZ6jR4jmsIdFs%2BA%3D%3D

KASH'S CORNER

KASH PATEL AND JAN JEKIELEK

In this livestream episode, we’ll discuss FBI whistleblower Steve Friend’s allegations of FBI abuse in the handling of probes into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the recent Nord Stream pipeline explosions, the Igor Danchenko case, and what Kash Patel calls the “confidential human source corruption cover-up network.” We also touch on the situation at the border, and the significance of the White House walking back so many of President Joe Biden’s statements.

We’ll be streaming at you from Phoenix, Arizona. Join us on Friday, Sep. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

On August 20, a compelling line-up of international speakers traveled to Nuremberg to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of The Nuremberg Code. Now of all times, in its jubilee year, this achievement of mankind is facing the greatest hardship since it was written. WATCH the historical event REPLAY here (from Monday 22th August).

Speakers include CHD President Mary Holland, Holocaust Survivor & Public Advocate for Human Rights Vera Sharav, CHD Africa Executive Director Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Martin Michealis, Steffi Bresnik, Rolf Kron + more.

Transcript of Vera Sharav’s speech: https://ahrp.org/transcript-vera-speech-nuremberg75/  
five. https://ahrp.org/nuremberg75-speeches/ 

 

https://youtu.be/AjMpLRsbbBw  

 

