Revelation 19 Satan on a black horse, sealed up God's Word but our Champion on a white horse is back

The 2nd Coming of the Hebrew and Greek Word of God delivered to the saints, by Elohim, once and for all time in 70AD Judas 3 is now being restored because it is time for spiritual warfare. The Bible is so powerful and men can't fight it, that it had to be a great mystery, the hidden manna, the Bible sealed up, the hidden will of the Lord, hidden revelation, etc. Matt. 13:11. We only have the Bible, in part, the Sword of the Spirit, when it is time for war, but the war is over when it is restored. The Lord allowed Satan to seal it up with his seven lies for 1680 years of apostasy, the second great fall of man 2 Thess. 2:3-4, away from the ways of God so Satan could rule over the kingdoms of men. But those seven seals are now being broken Rev. 5:1ff. and are how the Bible and the Kingdom of Heaven are being restored, as foreshadowed in Ezra-Nehemiah. For the second time, we have the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible, in part, the wisdom from above, 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Matt. 10:34; Eph. 6:10-20; Dan. 2:44; 12:4, 9. So we can, once again, fight the good fight of faith by removing Satan’s mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4. We are in the last days or end times, the transitional war between the ways of men and the ways of God, so he can no longer be the cause of all human suffering by his lies that the ways of men are as good as the ways of Elohim, and we will have every spiritual blessing in Christ when the Bible is restored, James 5:7-11; Rev. 1:3; Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff.





The Lord needed to step back and hide His face, power, glory, majesty and Bible from men so Satan could pretend to be God and lie to us about the bibles, religions, doctrine, moral standards, preaching of men being as good as the ways of God, so that there could be free moral agency and so we could be under Satan’s rule with the wisdom from below: (1st) so that in the first-century men could murder the Son of God during these 43 years of spiritual warfare 1 Cor. 2:6-16. (2nd) so that Satan could gather together his mega sword Rev 6:4 so that he could utilize it during this second age of spiritual warfare happening now James 3:13-18, and Third so that the rich and elites could believe the lies of Satan that they would inherit the kingdoms of men if they depopulated them cf. Matt. 4:8, in these last days or end times of the kingdoms of men.





