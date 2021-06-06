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Στο μακαριστό πρωτ_ρο π. Νικόλαο Μανώλη
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101 views • June 06, 2021
Με αφορμή τη συμπλήρωση 40 ημερών από την εκδημία του αγαπημένου, ομολογητή γεροντά μας, πρωτοπρεσβυτέρου π. Νικολάου Μανώλη.
Η οικογένεια και πνευματικά τέκνα του, ανθολόγησαν και επεξεργάστηκαν το υλικό για τη δημιουργία αυτού του αφιερώματος.
Χριστός Ανέστη
Καλή αντάμωση στον Παράδεισο γέροντα
Με την ευχή σου
Η οικογένεια και πνευματικά τέκνα του, ανθολόγησαν και επεξεργάστηκαν το υλικό για τη δημιουργία αυτού του αφιερώματος.
Χριστός Ανέστη
Καλή αντάμωση στον Παράδεισο γέροντα
Με την ευχή σου
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