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What is The Crown, is that Queen Elizabeth? [Chinese subtitle] 迪恩·亨德森解釋統治世界的「王冠」是什麼？聖殿騎士、王室血脈、倫敦金融城……
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93 views • July 30, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Who Controls the Money Controls the World! Who Are They?〉，頻道「Regis Tremblay」，2020年10月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8vCHvfgSiY
原影片出處：〈Who Controls the Money Controls the World! Who Are They?〉，頻道「Regis Tremblay」，2020年10月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8vCHvfgSiY
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