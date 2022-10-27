Tulsi Gabbard: Democratic Party is walking in lockstep as 'war hawks'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former presidential candidate and Democrat turned independent, joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to assess progressive Democrats withdrawing a letter sent to President Biden urging him to secure a peace deal in Ukraine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.