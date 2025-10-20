According to information received from the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian reconnaissance personnel discovered transport and long-range UAV operators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were soon approached by trucks loaded with equipment. The long-range drone launch and storage center is located near the settlement of Martove in Kharkiv Region, approximately 35 km which is the closest point to the Russian border. From the launch pad, where Ukrainian operators were hastily trying to reassemble their launchers, they were preparing to launch the An-196 "Lyutyy" drone. However it was too late, double precision strikes by Russian Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles on the evening of October 17, aimed at them after the the unloading had begun, destroy the center completely! Iskander dealt an inevitable blow to Zelensky's elements, as in the footage from objective control.

As a result, Kiev calculated the losses, as published by Russian media citing Russian military personnel, and confirmed by the Ministry of Defense. The strike destroyed 65 long-range "Lyutyy" drones, which were intended to target Russian energy installations. In addition, 5 UAV launcher systems were destroyed, several support vehicles such as transport or trucks 4 units, and about 30 Ukrainian specialist troops were knocked out by the huge explosion of Iskander, and caused a big fire!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!