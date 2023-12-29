Breitbart | Ben Carson: Most Americans Have Common Sense, but They Don't Have Courage
Dr. Ben Carson, Founder of the American Cornerstone Institute, spoke with Alana Mastrangelo at Turning Point USA's #amfest2023 about the values and principles that of American greatness and the need for a revitalization of them in the country again.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.