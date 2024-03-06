Aliyah Chavez (Kewa Pueblo): Documentary explores mascots and representation
5 views
•
Published Wednesday
•
Keywords
south dakotaamerican indianalaska nativeindian country todayindigenous communitiesparis wiseshirley sneveshawn bordeauxnative american mascotsheard museumictnewsrenata birkenbuelapache strongholdbay mills indian communityben westbirch bark scrollindian child welfare crisisindigi-baby foodmedical colonialismnative american market and fairnative languagesoak flatojibwe history and religionresolution copperrobert hall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos