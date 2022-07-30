Bill O’Reilly Biden’s cabinet may be the WORST in HISTORY

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Glenn Beck
Jul 22, 2022 The 1962 New York Mets lost 120 GAMES. They were the worst team in history, Bill O’Reilly tells Glenn. But now, there’s another ‘team’ in Washington D.C. that may be even worse: Joe Biden’s cabinet. Bill O’Reilly runs through several of Biden’s cabinet members and their catastrophic losses, proving that they truly are AMAZINGLY incompetent…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4Xy5eYOgd0