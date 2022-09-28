Vaccine Scam: How Drug Companies Scammed You for Years

Exposing the vaccine scam with the help of Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.

Video Sources:

TheNewAmerican.com - World Council for Health Press Conference on 9/27 From the U.K. https://thenewamerican.com/live-wcfh-covid-2022/

2. The Ben Armstrong Show - Pfizer Vaccine EXPOSED! Less Than 1% Effective, Did More Harm Than Good, They Knew It and Tricked You - Exposed by Canadian Covid Care Alliance

https://thenewamerican.com/pfizer-vaccine-exposed-less-than-1-effective-did-more-harm-than-good-they-knew-it-and-tricked-you/

