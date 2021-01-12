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Ron Paul Suspended from FaceBook for Criticizing Censorship. Free Speech Hit Again
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200 views • January 12, 2021
Free speech in the digital Public Square has taken another hit as libertarian icon and former congressman, Ron Paul, was suspended from his Facebook page for publishing an article he wrote criticizing the social media companies' censorship activities.
#RonPaul #Facebook #censorship #freeSpeech
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#RonPaul #Facebook #censorship #freeSpeech
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