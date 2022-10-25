Another conspiracy theory that’s actually an agenda. Rishi Sunak promoting digital currency.And here’s our new Prime Minister previously blethering on about Central Banking Digital Currencies. Another conspiracy theory that’s actually an agenda.
#CBDCs #RishiSunak
