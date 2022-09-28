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Episode 183: What Is Informed Consent?
Let's Talk Wellness Now
Let's Talk Wellness Now
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11 views • September 28, 2022

What is informed consent? What should you be told before a medical procedure? 

Do not miss these highlights:

01:14 Each of us has the right to receive information and ask questions about recommended treatments, so we can make an informed decision. 

03:26 The usual interventions occur in the process of informed consent.

04:56 Healthcare providers are supposed to assess the person’s ability to understand medical information and the implications of treatments. And are supposed to provide any alternatives to the treatment.

08:04 This informed consent hasn’t taken place with the jab that people have been getting.

10:48 Back in 2006, Dr. Deb’s husband broke his back at work and needed to undergo surgery, but unfortunately, the procedure has not been totally nor properly disclosed to her husband.

15:54 Doctors are not perfect. Our healthcare system is more than broken. In healthcare, they think people are stupid that they can’t understand things. 

17:39 If you’re going to undergo a procedure, or a provider recommends that you do something, don’t jump at it at the first chance, do a thorough research.

19:52 If your guts and instincts are not sure about the procedure, listen to that intuition, trust your God-given intuition.

Resources Mentioned

Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care  by calling  (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com 


Keywords
healthcareinformationinformed consent
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