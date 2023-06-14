Create New Account
Miles Guo warned years ago that the CCP had formed a new axis of evil with other countries including Russia. There will be no peace in this world until America starts to act strongly
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
6/13/2023 【Nicole on Outside the Beltway】Nicole: Miles Guo warned years ago that the CCP had formed a new axis of evil with other countries including Russia. There will be no peace in this world until America starts to act strongly. Also, we must support the Guo Act of 2023, introduced by Congressman George Santos. Because if we don't stop the CCP, we will completely lose America, the last stand on earth!#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


6/13/2023 【妮可做客Outside the Beltway节目】妮可：郭文贵多年前就警告说，中共和俄罗斯等国已经形成了一个新的邪恶轴心，在美国开始强硬之前这个世界上是没有和平的。此外，我们必须支持众议员乔治·桑托斯提出的2023年郭法案。因为如果我们不阻止中共，我们将完全失去美国这个地球上最后的自由堡垒！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

